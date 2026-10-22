Air defenses intercepted drone at Shaybah oilfield killing Filipino, Nepali
World
Air defenses intercepted a drone that was attempting to target Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field, leaving an Indian national injured.
The incident, which happened on October 21, 2026, also claimed the lives of a Filipino and a Nepali and left a Pakistani national hurt.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield and is working with Saudi officials to get more details.
Indian Embassy warns Indians against filming
After the attack, the Indian Embassy has asked Indians living in Saudi Arabia to stay alert and follow local safety instructions.
It has also cautioned them against filming or sharing images and videos of drone or missile interceptions and their impact sites.
Doing so could land you in legal trouble there.