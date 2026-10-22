Air defenses intercepted drone at Shaybah oilfield killing Filipino, Nepali

Air defenses intercepted a drone that was attempting to target Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field, leaving an Indian national injured.

The incident, which happened on October 21, 2026, also claimed the lives of a Filipino and a Nepali and left a Pakistani national hurt.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield and is working with Saudi officials to get more details.