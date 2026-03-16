Air India, Air India Express cancel all Dubai flights 

While flights to Dubai have been canceled, Air India Express has decided to continue its ad hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi , Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah. The airline said its staff would be available to assist all passengers. "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by these unavoidable operational constraints," the airline added.

Incident details

Drone strike near Dubai airport

The drone-related incident near DXB affected one of the fuel tanks, resulting in a fire, the Dubai Media Office said. Authorities said the fire was quickly contained and there were no reports of injuries. It was the third drone incident at the airport since Iran began its attacks on Gulf nations on February 28, when the United States and Israel attacked Tehran, killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials.