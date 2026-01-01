Air India pilot detained in Vancouver after smelling of liquor

An Air India pilot was detained at Vancouver International Airport on December 23, 2025, for allegedly smelling of alcohol. The incident occurred before he was to operate a Delhi-bound flight via Vienna. A duty-free staff member either saw him drinking wine or noticed the smell of liquor while he shopped for a bottle.

Flight disruption Pilot detained, Air India flight delayed A staffer then reported the pilot to Canadian authorities, who conducted a breath analyzer test on the pilot, which he failed. He was later detained by the authorities. The incident reportedly led to a two-hour delay in the departure of Air India's ultra-long-haul flight from Vancouver to Delhi via Vienna. The airline managed to find a replacement crew and the aircraft eventually reached Vienna before continuing its journey to Delhi.

Ongoing probe Air India pilot under investigation, DGCA notified Air India has since flown the detained pilot to Delhi for further investigation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also been informed about the incident and is looking into it, per TOI. An airline spokesperson said, "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with local authorities." It, however, said the pilot was detained after Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding his "fitness for duty."