San Francisco-Delhi Air India flight makes precautionary landing in Mongolia
An Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi made a precautionary landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Sunday. The airline said the decision was taken after the crew suspected a technical issue midair. Flight AI174 landed safely and is now undergoing technical checks in Ulaanbaatar. An Air India spokesperson said, "We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while making efforts to get everyone to their destination at the earliest opportunity."
The airline also apologized for the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. They reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew is their top priority. On October 25, an Air India flight from Vienna to New Delhi was diverted to Dubai due to a suspected technical failure. The airplane landed safely in Dubai and departed after completing the necessary checks.