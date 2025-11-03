Flight AI174 landed safely

San Francisco-Delhi Air India flight makes precautionary landing in Mongolia

By Chanshimla Varah 06:10 pm Nov 03, 202506:10 pm

What's the story

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi made a precautionary landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Sunday. The airline said the decision was taken after the crew suspected a technical issue midair. Flight AI174 landed safely and is now undergoing technical checks in Ulaanbaatar. An Air India spokesperson said, "We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while making efforts to get everyone to their destination at the earliest opportunity."