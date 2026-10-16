Airlines extend Saudi Arabia suspensions after multiple Houthi airport attacks

Flights to Saudi Arabia are on hold for many travelers right now. After a series of Houthi attacks targeting airports and aviation sites, several airlines have extended suspensions to and from Saudi Arabia.

Indian airlines, including Air India, have extended their flight bans until at least October 20, while Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21; IndiGo is pausing trips until October 24.

Emirates continues to face disruption across its Saudi Arabian network, with services between Dubai and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam among those affected; Etihad has canceled all Abu Dhabi-Riyadh and all Abu Dhabi-Dammam flights through Sunday, October 18, and EY601 from Abu Dhabi and EY602 from Jeddah through October 18.