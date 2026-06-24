EU air safety body wants airlines to avoid Iranian airspace
What's the story
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has urged airlines to continue avoiding the airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon. The warning is in effect until July 1, despite a recent framework deal between the US and Iran. The EASA cites potential violations as a major concern, particularly around the strategic Strait of Hormuz region.
Advisory
Advisory extends to Middle Eastern countries
The EASA has also flagged the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, warning of possible military activity that could impact Lebanese airspace. The agency said all operators must exercise caution and consider potential risks when operating in the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This broad advisory underscores the heightened tensions in the region.