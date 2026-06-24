EU air safety body wants airlines to avoid Iranian airspace

Advisory

Advisory extends to Middle Eastern countries

The EASA has also flagged the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, warning of possible military activity that could impact Lebanese airspace. The agency said all operators must exercise caution and consider potential risks when operating in the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This broad advisory underscores the heightened tensions in the region.