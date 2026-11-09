Airstrikes near Sanaa killed 44, mostly women and children
World
Tragic news from Yemen this weekend: airstrikes near Sanaa killed 44 people, most of them women and children, after homes in the village of al-Shariya were hit.
40 others were injured. It's one of the deadliest attacks in Yemen's year-long civil war, and it's left a lot of people shaken.
Houthi officials blame Saudi Arabia
Houthi officials are pointing fingers at Saudi Arabia for the strikes, with spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi sharing concerns about more victims still missing.
The ongoing fighting between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels is making Yemen's already dire humanitarian crisis even worse.
Right now, the population needs help just to get by.