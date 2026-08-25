Ajit Doval meets Chinese vice president in Beijing
What's the story
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Tuesday. The meeting was held ahead of the 25th round of Special Representatives's talks on the India-China boundary issue with Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Indian Embassy in China confirmed the meeting between Doval and Zheng, stating they discussed ways to maintain peace along the border and strengthen bilateral ties.
Diplomatic mission
Strengthening India-China relations
'NSA and VP Han discussed ways to strengthen peace & tranquility in the border areas and further improve bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral fora, in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries," the embassy said.
NSA Doval arrived in Beijing on Monday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Negotiation platform
Special Representatives' mechanism
The Special Representatives's mechanism was set up in 2003 to address the India-China boundary dispute along a 3,488-km-long border.
China's Foreign Ministry has termed this mechanism the "main channel" for negotiations on boundary issues and an important platform for mutual communication.
The upcoming talks are significant as they come after years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Diplomatic progress
Previous talks and efforts to stabilize ties
The 24th round of talks was held in August last year, with both sides reaching several common understandings.
These discussions come amid efforts to stabilize ties after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.
Doval and Wang had met previously in June during the BRICS National Security Advisers's meeting, which India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed "constructive and forward-looking."
Bilateral engagements
Meetings between Modi and Xi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have also held meetings on the sidelines of international summits. These meetings welcomed positive momentum in bilateral relations.
Xi is also expected to visit New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12-13.
Sources told Reuters that Xi was likely to be accompanied by a delegation of 400 officials.
Officials from both countries are expected to use the summit to explore ways to expand engagement while managing differences over the border.