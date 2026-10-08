Akie Abe opens Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor in Varanasi

Akie Abe, wife of the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited Varanasi to open the new Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor, a heartfelt tribute to her husband's friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She shared memories of her late husband's 2015 visit to India and thanked everyone for honoring his legacy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the ceremony, highlighting how these moments bring India and Japan closer.