Al-Khair school roof collapse kills 33 students and a teacher
A devastating roof collapse at Al-Khair School in Peshawar, Pakistan, left at least 33 students and a teacher dead during class Thursday.
The top floor gave way, causing the floors below to fall in too and trapping many under the rubble.
More than a dozen others were hurt, with some still in critical condition.
School owner arrested, safety checks ordered
Neighbors rushed in to help rescue teams pull out trapped children.
Police chief Mian Saeed later stated that the entire structure was overloaded and had substandard roof slabs.
Police said they would examine building code violations, and the school's owner had been arrested.
In response, officials have ordered safety checks at schools across the province: Families are demanding real accountability so something like this does not happen again.