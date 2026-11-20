Al-Qadisiyah University in southern Iraq removes male professors teaching women
Al-Qadisiyah University in southern Iraq has sparked protests by removing male professors from teaching women, following requests from some families to prevent gender mixing.
About 400 women students took to the campus, while activists called the move unfair and compared it to strict gender rules seen elsewhere.
Students say policy harms their education
Many students say the policy treats them like children and hurts their education: some said the decision disrupted graduation projects and research.
Female students said officials told them they should drop out if they objected.
Critics warn this decision echoes wider issues of women's rights in education across Afghanistan.