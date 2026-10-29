Albania enacts fines up to 500,000 leks for violent protests

Albania just rolled out strict new rules to curb ongoing violent protests in Tirana.

Anyone who chooses to remain in a crowd carrying out acts of violence or looting in a public space, or concealing their identity, now faces fines of up to 500,000 leks, and people hiding their identities at protests are also targeted.

Police can now limit gatherings in sensitive spots, and there are penalties for stirring things up online.

Small businesses hit by the unrest will get compensation.