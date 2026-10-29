Albania enacts fines up to 500,000 leks for violent protests
Albania just rolled out strict new rules to curb ongoing violent protests in Tirana.
Anyone who chooses to remain in a crowd carrying out acts of violence or looting in a public space, or concealing their identity, now faces fines of up to 500,000 leks, and people hiding their identities at protests are also targeted.
Police can now limit gatherings in sensitive spots, and there are penalties for stirring things up online.
Small businesses hit by the unrest will get compensation.
May hotel dispute sparked Albanian protests
What started back in May as a protest against a luxury hotel project in a nature reserve, linked to US President Donald Trump's family, has grown into a bigger movement against corruption and economic struggles.
The demonstrations have left more than 350 people injured and caused millions in damages.
Prime Minister Edi Rama blames foreign influence but is urging protesters to talk things out, noting that these new measures need parliament's approval soon if they're going to stick around.