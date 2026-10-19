Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama refuses to resign amid protests
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama says he won't resign, even after six days of protests in Tirana over poor university conditions, high tuition fees, and corruption.
Demonstrators have clashed with police after police used water cannons and tear gas.
In a video broadcast, Rama blamed "work of an outside hand" for the unrest and insisted he'll stay in office.
Violent Albanian protests leave 272 injured
The protests have turned violent, leaving 272 people, including many police, injured since October 13. Protesters have set buildings on fire and attacked a police station.
The US embassy in Tirana urged "restraint and calm on all sides."
The European Commission condemned the use of violence in Tirana and other cities and urged grievances to be handled through constructive dialogue and in a peaceful manner.