World's only rat-free region loses its title
What's the story
Alberta in Canada, which has been rat-free since 1950, has witnessed a major setback. The town of Bowden recently reported the discovery of a dead rat and sought assistance from Alberta's "rat patrol." The finding has raised concerns about the potential entry of these rodents into other parts of the province.
Public alert
Officials urge public to stay vigilant
In light of this discovery, Bowden officials have urged the public to remain vigilant.
They have asked anyone who spots rat droppings or other signs of these rodents to report it to Rat Patrol Alberta.
The town's statement read, "If you've noticed rat droppings or any signs of rats, please contact Rat Patrol Alberta so they can follow up."
Measures
Alberta's rat-free history
Despite the recent discovery, Alberta has long fought against rat infestations.
The province attributes its rat-free status to its unique geography and the inability of Norway rats to survive in vast natural areas.
The Rat Control Program was established in 1950, and in the 1950s, Alberta officials created a "rat control zone" from Cold Lake in the north to Montana border in the south.
Prevention strategies
Aggressive measures to combat rats
Alberta has taken several aggressive measures to prevent rat infestations.
From June 1952 to July 1953, 63,503kg of 73% arsenic trioxide powder were used on 8,000 buildings on farms.
The province also amended the Agricultural Pests Act of Alberta in 1950, making it mandatory for "every person and municipality" to destroy any rats they find.
Patrol operations
How to report a rat sighting
Today, Alberta has dedicated phone lines and an email address for reporting rats. The rat patrol gets hundreds of calls every year. However, most of these are not actual rats but other small mammals like muskrats, voles, and field mice.