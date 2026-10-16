Alexandros Paporakis accused of Illinois Hindu temple plot keeps hormones
World
Alexandros Paporakis, a 19-year-old transgender teen accused of planning a racially motivated attack at a Hindu temple in Illinois, will keep receiving hormone injections for gender transition while in jail.
A judge has ordered that he stay behind bars until his trial, with the next court date set for October 30, 2026.
Paporakis faces terrorist threats, weapons charges
Paporakis was arrested after Taco Bell coworkers reported disturbing plans.
Police searching his home found an untraceable rifle, ammunition, Nazi-themed items, and a gas canister with a slur.
Authorities say he wrote a hateful manifesto outlining the planned attack.
He is facing charges for terrorist threats and illegal weapons possession.