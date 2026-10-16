Alexandros Paporakis arrested after his car seen at Aurora temple
World
A car registered to 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who is accused of planning a mass shooting, was spotted at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, Illinois.
The car showed up in the temple parking lot on October 11 and left soon after.
Paporakis was arrested later that day near his home after a colleague reported him.
Document prompted arrest, temple adds guards
The colleague gave police an eight-page document with racial slurs and attack details, leading to Paporakis's arrest.
The temple says they are relieved no one was hurt and are working closely with law enforcement.
For now, they have added armed guards from 9am to 9pm daily to keep everyone safe.