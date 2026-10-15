Alexandros Paporakis arrested for allegedly targeting Indians at Chicago-area temple
A 19-year-old named Alexandros Paporakis was arrested after allegedly planning to attack Indians at a temple near Chicago.
His manifesto called Indians "subhumans."
The plan fell apart when his rifle jammed and he contacted a co-worker about the malfunction, which alarmed two colleagues, who then tipped off the police.
Officers found his gun, ammunition, and white supremacist materials at home.
FBI probes white supremacist writings
The FBI is assisting the case, focusing on Paporakis's writings that targeted Indians, Jews, and African Americans.
Prosecutors say he saw himself as a "sociopathic white supremacist" with violent fantasies. The alleged planning had been going on for two years.
Hindu groups are urging communities to stay alert as anti-Indian sentiment grows in the US fueled by immigration debates and more online hate toward South Asians.