Alexandros Paporakis arrested in Illinois after reported Hindu temple plot
World
A 19-year-old named Alexandros Paporakis was arrested in Illinois after police were tipped off by a coworker about messages hinting at an attack on a Hindu temple.
Officers found a manifesto, a rifle, and ammunition, showing how one person's quick action helped stop something serious before it could happen.
Paporakis faces 3 felony weapon charges
Paporakis faces three felony weapon charges and is being held on $1 million bond.
His arrest is a reminder that most mass shootings are actually preceded by warnings—but many go unreported because people aren't sure if they're real.
Trusting your instincts and speaking up can make all the difference.