Ali al-Zaidi says he saw US war plan targeting Iran
Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi says he was shown part of a leaked US war plan targeting Iran, which had also been shared with Donald Trump.
The plan, discussed during a meeting of the Coordination Framework, an alliance of the country's Shia political parties, lays out three possible scenarios for conflict.
This has sparked fresh worries about whether Iraq can really stay neutral as tensions rise between the US and Iran.
US plan considered move through Iraq
The leaked details suggest the US considered invading southern Iran by moving through Iraqi territory.
With both Washington and Tehran pushing their own agendas and Iran-aligned Iraqi factions claiming more than 750 attacks on US targets in Iraq and across the region, Iraq's position in the middle is getting trickier.
Al-Zaidi has said he does not want Iraqi land used for military moves, but pressure from all sides keeps building.