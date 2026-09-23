Ali Pervaiz Malik warns Pakistan petrol may reach PKR 1,000

Petrol prices in Pakistan are rising fast, due to multiple factors including the ongoing Middle East conflict, imported refined fuel, international prices, freight and premiums, domestic levies, and exchange-rate movements.

The Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik has even warned that if a fuel shortage develops, prices might reach an eye-watering PKR 1,000 per liter.

For context, as of September 19, 2026, petrol was already at PKR 389.14, having already risen by about 50% amid global volatility.