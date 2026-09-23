Ali Pervaiz Malik warns Pakistan petrol may reach PKR 1,000
Petrol prices in Pakistan are rising fast, due to multiple factors including the ongoing Middle East conflict, imported refined fuel, international prices, freight and premiums, domestic levies, and exchange-rate movements.
The Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik has even warned that if a fuel shortage develops, prices might reach an eye-watering PKR 1,000 per liter.
For context, as of September 19, 2026, petrol was already at PKR 389.14, having already risen by about 50% amid global volatility.
Pakistan petrol 69.7% imported rupee slips
Pakistan relies heavily on imported fuel (about 69.7% of OMC petrol sales comes from abroad) while local production covers much less.
Add to that a weakening rupee (it hit PKR 277.21 per US dollar on September 22), and importing fuel gets even pricier.