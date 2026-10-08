Alleged 16-year-old crashes SUV into 6 students outside Lindenwold High
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An alleged 16-year-old crashed an SUV into six students on the side of E Gibbsboro Road, down the street from Lindenwold High School, on October 6.
The accident happened around 2:11pm and was caught on camera. Thankfully, everyone survived.
Students ages 14 to 16 were hospitalized but are now recovering.
Student flown to hospital after crash
At least one student was found trapped under the car and was flown to a hospital for treatment.
A local grocery worker, Dennis Woodley, stepped in to stop the teen driver from leaving until police arrived.
The driver was detained, and an unidentified passenger was detained at the scene.
Superintendent Kristin O'Neil called it an "accident" and encouraged everyone to support the students and their families as they heal.