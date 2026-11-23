Allianz Research: Iran war could cost GCC $790bn by 2030
The Iran war isn't just affecting those directly involved: it's set to hit Gulf countries in the wallet too.
According to Allianz Research, GCC nations could lose $790 billion in economic output by 2030, with another $200 billion in physical damages, especially in energy infrastructure in states involved with the Strait of Hormuz.
Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain projected declines
Qatar's economy might shrink by 14%, Kuwait by 11%, and Bahrain by 8%. Saudi Arabia and the UAE will see smaller declines, while Oman could actually grow a bit thanks to its location.
Meanwhile, the US has already spent approximately $48.3 billion on war costs so far, sparking calls for a full Pentagon report as Congress debates defense spending.
Even countries not fighting are feeling the ripple effects.