'You're f *ing negative': Trump to Netanyahu during Gaza talks

United States President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being "so negative" as peace talks with Hamas progress. The two-year-long conflict in Gaza could be nearing an end, with reports of Hamas partially accepting Trump's peace proposal. However, Netanyahu was not as optimistic, telling Trump that there was "nothing to celebrate" and that the development "doesn't mean anything," according to a report by Axios.

Deal dynamics Trump tells Netanyahu Hamas response is potential opening for negotiations Despite Netanyahu's reservations, Trump saw an opportunity for a deal. The report quoted a US official in the know claiming that Trump reportedly told the Israeli leader, "I don't know why you're always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it." The US president was worried that Hamas might reject his plan outright, but saw their actual response as a potential opening for negotiations.

Peace push Trump asks Israel to halt airstrikes in Gaza After his call with Netanyahu, Trump asked Israel to stop its airstrikes in Gaza. Within three hours, Netanyahu complied. In an interview with Axios, Trump said "we are close" to a peace deal in Gaza and plans to finalize it soon. "I said, 'Bibi, this is your chance for victory.' He was fine with it... He's got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine," Trump said on Saturday.