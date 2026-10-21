Amber wind warning for southwest England as Storm Austen approaches
World
Heads up, Storm Austen is rolling into Southwest England early Friday, and the Met Office has issued an amber wind warning.
Expect gusts up to 129km/h in exposed headlands in places like Cornwall, Devon, the Isles of Scilly, and Plymouth between 3am and 10am.
Disruptions to travel, building damage, and power cuts are all possible.
RNLI warns of dangerous coastal conditions
A yellow wind warning also covers London, the Southeast, and Wales until 2pm Friday.
The RNLI is urging anyone heading to the coast to be extra careful: large waves and dangerous conditions are possible.
Best bet? Keep an eye on weather updates before making any plans outside.