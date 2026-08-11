America's emergency oil reserve hits 43-year low

The decline in the SPR comes amid global inventory pressures due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

President Donald Trump had ordered a release of 172 million barrels in March after Iran disrupted oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. This led to historic crude oil supply disruptions.

David Goldwyn, a former State Department special envoy for international energy affairs under President Barack Obama, said that there is still enough oil left in the SPR for another release if required.