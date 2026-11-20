American Airlines flight returns to Phoenix after engine flames
An American Airlines flight had to turn back to Phoenix just 20 minutes after takeoff when flames were seen coming from one engine.
Thanks to a quick heads-up from another airline's crew and air traffic control, the pilot declared mayday and brought all 120 people aboard safely back on the ground.
Passengers rebooked to Portland
Everyone was able to get off the plane without any issues and got rebooked for their trip to Portland.
The airline says the plane is now being checked out by maintenance, and they apologized for the hassle.
This comes only days after another American Airlines flight had an engine problem in Orlando, so safety is definitely top of mind right now.