American Airlines Miami flight returns after passenger threat, FAA investigates
World
An American Airlines flight heading from Miami to Guyana had to return shortly after takeoff when a passenger rushed at a flight attendant and threatened the flight attendant, saying, "I will take care of you when we land in Guyana."
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now looking into what happened.
Plane landed safely, passenger removed quietly
The plane landed safely back in Miami around 7pm and the passenger was taken off quietly. No one got hurt.
With more than 1,400 unruly passenger cases this year, the FAA reminded everyone that messing with crew duties can mean serious fines and violations.