Americans vote in midterms as Democrats seek larger congressional majorities
World
Americans are heading to the polls today for a big midterm election that could shake up Congress.
Democrats are aiming for their strongest majority since 2009, focusing on everyday costs and Donald Trump's policies to win over voters.
The Cook Political Report says they might pick up 12 to 25 House seats and need four more in the Senate to take control.
Republicans lose ground in Texas, Kansas
Republicans are losing ground in places like Texas and Kansas, partly because of Trump's tariffs and higher fuel prices.
These shifts mean Democrats are making gains even in traditional Republican strongholds.
The final results could reshape who runs Congress and set the direction for US policy over the next few years.