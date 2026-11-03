Americans vote in midterms that could reshape control of Congress
World
Today, Americans are voting in midterms that could shake up Congress.
With President Trump's poor approval ratings and high living costs, Democrats see a chance to ride voter frustration, even in some traditionally Republican states.
Tight races are popping up thanks to polling errors, redrawn districts, and record-breaking campaign spending.
Democrats need 4 Senate flips
Democrats need to flip four seats to take control of the Senate, with big matchups like Roy Cooper vs. Michael Whatley in North Carolina and James Talarico challenging Ken Paxton in Texas.
Over in the House, all 435 seats are on the line. Democrats need at least 218 for a majority, with key fights happening in places like New York's 17th district and across Pennsylvania.