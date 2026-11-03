Americans vote on 41 data center measures amid local backlash
On November 3, Americans head to the polls to vote on 41 local measures about data centers, the backbone of AI tech.
While these facilities power the AI boom, many communities are pushing back over concerns like pollution, noise, and higher bills.
A recent Gallup poll shows more than 70% of people aren't thrilled about having a data center in their backyard.
States weigh data center rules
States like Ohio, Maine, and Florida are at the heart of this debate.
Some places, like Edgewater, Florida, and Alhambra, California, are considering banning new data centers altogether.
Others want stricter rules for energy-hungry sites or are even thinking about making it easier for new ones to open.
The big picture: As AI keeps growing, towns across the US are weighing how much they're willing to trade off for digital progress.