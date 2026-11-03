Americans vote to decide control of Congress, battleground states watched
Today's the big day: Americans are hitting the polls to decide who controls Congress.
Polls start closing at 6pm ET, so you'll see some early numbers roll in from places like Kentucky and Vermont.
But for the real story, everyone's watching key battleground states, since that's where things could really shift.
Senate control hinges on 7 races
The Senate is up for grabs, with seven super-tight races (think Texas and Michigan). If Democrats snag four of those seats, plus four classed as likely or leaning Democratic, they could flip control.
Counting might take a while, though. Some states handle mail-in and ranked-choice ballots differently, so don't be surprised if results trickle in over several days.
And after voting wraps up, expect audits and maybe even recounts in close races to make sure everything checks out.