Americans vote to decide control of Congress, battleground states watched

The Senate is up for grabs, with seven super-tight races (think Texas and Michigan). If Democrats snag four of those seats, plus four classed as likely or leaning Democratic, they could flip control.

Counting might take a while, though. Some states handle mail-in and ranked-choice ballots differently, so don't be surprised if results trickle in over several days.

And after voting wraps up, expect audits and maybe even recounts in close races to make sure everything checks out.