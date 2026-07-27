PoK elections to begin today amid violence, political unrest
What's the story
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is all set to hold elections for its legislative assembly on Monday amid ongoing violent clashes and political unrest. According to PoK's Election Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, the three-phase elections will be held for 45 directly elected seats in the 53-member assembly, with polling scheduled until August 10. Eight seats are reserved for women, technocrats, and clerics. The first phase will cover 13 constituencies in the Mirpur division.
Security preparations
Punjab deploys 14,000 police personnel for PoK elections
In light of the unrest, Pakistan's Punjab province has deployed 14,000 police personnel to ensure security during the elections.
A Pakistani government official told news agency PTI that "Of these, 30% are carrying weapons and 70% are equipped with anti-riot equipment."
The move comes after unprecedented violence in the region, which was sparked by protests from the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) demanding abolition of 12 seats reserved for refugees who settled there after 1947.
Unrest aftermath
JAAC protests turned violent
The JAAC protests have lasted for nearly two months, often turning violent with clashes between protesters and security forces.
The unrest has left dozens dead, including security personnel.
Islamabad has already banned the JAAC, and authorities arrested over 100 people.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) last month expressed alarm over the violence in PoK.
It urged both the federal and the so-called regional governments "to avoid further escalation, respect people's fundamental rights and commit to genuine, inclusive negotiations."
India's position
India reiterates position on PoK
India has reiterated its long-standing position on PoK, calling it an integral part of India under illegal occupation by Pakistan.
The Ministry of External Affairs termed the protests a "direct consequence" of Islamabad's exploitation and oppression in the region.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday also reiterated this position during his address at the Kargil War Memorial, stating there would be "no talks with Pakistan."
Election dynamics
PTI boycotts PoK polls
The upcoming elections will see the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz face off against its coalition partner in the federal government, the Pakistan People's Party.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has boycotted these polls.
Separately, Khan's party was denied permission to hold a rally in Lahore on August 5 to mark his imprisonment's third anniversary.