PoK elections to begin today amid violence, political unrest

In light of the unrest, Pakistan's Punjab province has deployed 14,000 police personnel to ensure security during the elections.

A Pakistani government official told news agency PTI that "Of these, 30% are carrying weapons and 70% are equipped with anti-riot equipment."

The move comes after unprecedented violence in the region, which was sparked by protests from the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) demanding abolition of 12 seats reserved for refugees who settled there after 1947.