Iran's army chief, Amir Hatami, just warned that if the United States launches another attack, Iran's response will be "Should the enemy make a mistake and repeat actions that have previously led them to despair, our response -- directed at both the enemy and their backers -- will undoubtedly be even more devastating and will know no geographical boundaries," meaning it could strike anywhere against American forces and their supporters.

This message comes as tensions in the region keep rising.