Amir Hatami warns Iran will strike anywhere if US attacks
Iran's army chief, Amir Hatami, just warned that if the United States launches another attack, Iran's response will be "Should the enemy make a mistake and repeat actions that have previously led them to despair, our response -- directed at both the enemy and their backers -- will undoubtedly be even more devastating and will know no geographical boundaries," meaning it could strike anywhere against American forces and their supporters.
This message comes as tensions in the region keep rising.
Iran and allied groups retaliate
Things escalated after U.S.-Israeli strikes this year. Since then, Iran and its allied groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq have hit back with missile and drone attacks.
The situation got even more heated after recent US military actions near the Strait of Hormuz, and now, with more American warships arriving, everyone's on edge.