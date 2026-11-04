Amy Acton wins Ohio governor's race, flips office to Democrats
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Amy Acton, a Democrat and former state health director, just won the Ohio governor's race against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.
This flips the governor's office to Democrats for the first time in two decades, a pretty big shift for Ohio.
Acton credited for Ohio pandemic leadership
Acton's steady hand during the COVID-19 pandemic was a major reason voters backed her.
While Ramaswamy had support from Donald Trump and state Republicans, the article identifies Acton as "a physician and former Ohio state health director" and says she was recognized during the pandemic.