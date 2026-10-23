Indonesia's wildfires threaten ancient rock art
What's the story
Wildfires in Indonesia, the worst in over a decade, are endangering some of the oldest rock art on Earth. The heat, smoke, and drought conditions are damaging ancient paintings in limestone caves on Sulawesi island. These paintings are over 67,000 years old and provide crucial insight into early human creativity and culture. The fires have spread through forests and protected landscapes, raising concerns about their survival amid changing environmental conditions.
Fire spread
Role of El Niño and regional impacts
The wildfires are fueled by a prolonged drought due to El Niño conditions.
While Sumatra and Kalimantan are usually the worst-hit regions during the fire season, parts of South Sulawesi have also been affected this year.
The Maros-Pangkep region in South Sulawesi, home to extensive limestone formations and cave networks with archeological significance, has been particularly impacted.
Archeological threat
Proximity of fires to prehistoric art sites
In early October, fires came within 800 meters of important cave sites in the Maros-Pangkep UNESCO Global Geopark. Over three weeks, more than 270 hectares of protected parkland were burned.
This region is home to several significant prehistoric art sites, including a red hand stencil on Muna Island dated to around 67,800 years ago and a therianthrope scene in Maros-Pangkep estimated to be around 51,200 years old.
Preservation concerns
Broader implications for ancient artworks
Conservationists warn that the danger is not just from flames reaching the caves.
Thermal stress from intense heat can cause limestone surfaces to expand rapidly, leading to cracks and peeling.
Smoke can also introduce fine particles and chemical residues into cave systems, which may darken or discolor the artwork.
Changes in microclimates inside caves due to temperature and humidity fluctuations could further impact these ancient paintings through a process called haloclasty.
Protection efforts
Urgent action needed to safeguard heritage sites
Archeologists from Griffith University and Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) are calling for stronger measures to protect these vulnerable sites.
Proposed measures include creating firebreaks around archeological sites and increasing monitoring as fires spread through surrounding areas.
Local firefighters, park rangers, and emergency responders are working to contain the blazes by creating containment lines and using water drops to prevent further advancement toward important heritage locations.