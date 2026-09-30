Andy Burnham criticizes Brexit, proposes U.K.-EU long term partnership options
World
Andy Burnham is looking to set out different options for future ties with the European Union.
At the Labour Party conference, he called out Brexit for hurting growth and making immigration tougher, and said building a clear, long-term partnership with the EU is key to getting Britain back on track.
Andy Burnham plans U.K.-EU summit
Burnham is planning a big U.K.-EU summit later this year (having already succeeded Keir Starmer) to work out deals on things like food safety and emissions trading.
His goal: stronger cooperation and real economic benefits for industries hit hardest by Brexit, plus smoother trade and better standards going forward.