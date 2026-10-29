Andy Burnham gears up for India visit to strengthen partnership
World
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is gearing up for his trip to India, as said by Acting British High Commissioner Ben Mellor.
After speaking with Prime Minister Modi soon after taking office in July, Burnham shared his excitement about strengthening the U.K.-India partnership through this visit.
UK and India aim $120bn trade
Both countries are aiming to double their trade to $120 billion by 2030.
The new Free Trade Agreement has already sparked £12 billion in deals, and over 200 UK businesses recently traveled to India looking for new opportunities.
On top of that, the latest UK budget brings a £100 energy bill cut for most households, part of efforts to keep the economy steady and attractive for investors.