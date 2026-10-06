Angelynn Mock pleaded guilty, sentenced to life for mother's murder
World
Angelynn "Angie" Mock, a former TV news anchor, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering her 80-year-old mother last Halloween.
She will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.
Mock found unfit to stand trial
Mock had a long history of mental health issues, including schizoaffective disorder and delusions; her stepfather shared that she sometimes believed people were "robots" or that she was the antichrist.
Her condition led to hospitalizations and even delayed her trial until proceedings were put on hold after she was found not mentally fit to stand trial earlier this year.