Anita Anand, Shafqat Ali mark Diwali at Hindu Sabha Mandir
Canadian ministers Anita Anand and Shafqat Ali joined the Diwali festivities at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, a temple that faced a violent pro-Khalistan attack two years ago.
Their visit was a clear show of support for the local Hindu community, especially during such an important festival.
Carney praises Diwali, Anand cites diversity
Mark Carney wished everyone a happy Diwali, calling it "Diwali carries a shared message of hope. It reminds us that light is not only something we celebrate, but something we create - through acts of generosity, service, and the care we show one another."
Minister Anand highlighted how Diwali's growing presence reflects Canada's diversity.
Even after past security issues, the temple isn't slowing down: it's hosting another consular camp on November 15, showing resilience and commitment to community events.