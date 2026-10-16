Ankur Patel faces 1st-degree murder charge after alleged Chicago stabbing

After their separation, his 32-year-old wife moved to Louisiana.

Patel secretly sent their daughter to India and convinced his 32-year-old wife to return to Chicago by promising a reunion with her child.

When she found out about the deception and declined reconciliation, things turned violent.

Patel tried to flee but was arrested at the airport the next day; during questioning, he said he did not intend to kill his wife but "finished her" after she told him she wanted to stay with her new partner.

The case is a stark reminder of why seeking help for domestic violence matters.