Ankur Patel faces 1st-degree murder charge after alleged Chicago stabbing
A tragic case in Chicago: Ankur Patel, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife, his 32-year-old wife.
The incident happened after she refused to get back together and revealed she was seeing someone new.
Patel sent daughter to India, arrested
After their separation, his 32-year-old wife moved to Louisiana.
Patel secretly sent their daughter to India and convinced his 32-year-old wife to return to Chicago by promising a reunion with her child.
When she found out about the deception and declined reconciliation, things turned violent.
Patel tried to flee but was arrested at the airport the next day; during questioning, he said he did not intend to kill his wife but "finished her" after she told him she wanted to stay with her new partner.
The case is a stark reminder of why seeking help for domestic violence matters.