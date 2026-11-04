Annie Andrews elected US senator from South Carolina, 1st woman
World
Big news from South Carolina: Annie Andrews just became the state's first Democratic US senator since the 1990s, and the first woman elected to represent South Carolina in the US Senate.
At her victory party, Andrews called her win significant in an era of partisan divides and vitriol and name-calling.
Darline Graham struggled despite Trump's endorsement
Darline Graham, who has been serving as interim senator since her brother, Lindsey Graham, died earlier this year, struggled to convince voters she was ready, even with President Donald Trump's endorsement.
About 70% of those worried about her experience ended up supporting Andrews, according to an AP poll.
Some Republican voters hope this result pushes the party to rethink its approach going forward.