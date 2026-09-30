Anti-South Asian hate in US up 240% since January 2024
A new report from the Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH) shows anti-South Asian hate in the US has shot up by 240% since January 2024.
Indian Americans, especially those on H-1B visas or studying in the US are facing much of this backlash.
Between early 2025 and mid-2026, 542,360 online posts expressed anti-South Asian sentiments.
Platforms and AI target South Asians
Platforms like 4chan have played a big role, with 397,522 hateful mentions in 2025 on 4chan, 8chan and Gab, 45% of those mentions analyzed on those platforms were racial slurs.
The report also points out that generative AI is being used to produce racist images and videos of South Asians.
Sadly, this surge in online hate has spilled over into real-life attacks against South Asians across several states, fueled by economic resentment and xenophobic nationalism among other factors.