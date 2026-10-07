Antonio Guterres in Pakistan urges Security Council reform, Kashmir talks
World
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while visiting Pakistan, called for some big changes in the U.N. Security Council.
He said the council needs to be more fair and effective, especially by giving Africa a stronger voice.
Guterres also kept things diplomatic about India and Pakistan's tensions over Kashmir, urging everyone to focus on dialogue and peace instead of conflict.
India Pakistan hostilities after Pahalgam attack
Guterres's push for U.N. Security Council reform comes amid India-Pakistan tensions following last year's Pahalgam terror attack.
The incident led to military hostilities before a ceasefire was reached.
With both countries still trading sharp words over Kashmir at global forums, Guterres's message about talking things out feels especially timely.