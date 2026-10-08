Antonio Guterres meets Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad to discuss terrorism
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Islamabad and met with Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, to talk about the country's role in tackling terrorism.
With violence rising along the Afghan border, Naqvi stressed that Pakistan's efforts are key for global security and stability.
Pakistan's U.N. peacekeeping losses total 181
The discussion also highlighted Pakistan's big contribution to U.N. peacekeeping: 181 Pakistani personnel have lost their lives serving under the U.N. flag.
Guterres acknowledged these sacrifices, but regional peace is still a challenge.
India says lasting peace depends on Pakistan dismantling terror networks at home.
Naqvi summed it up: Pakistan is committed to the global war against terrorism and has made significant sacrifices, while calling for deeper solutions that tackle root causes, not just surface fixes.