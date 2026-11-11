Antonio Guterres urges end to fossil fuels at COP31 summit
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says it's time to move on from fossil fuels, warning they're hurting our planet, economy, and security.
At the COP31 climate summit, he urged world leaders to speed up clean energy efforts and funding.
"The climate crisis is outrunning us," he said, calling for action to protect future generations.
Guterres warns fossil dependence threatens security
Guterres also pointed out how relying on fossil fuels makes countries more vulnerable to crises, like what's happening in the Middle East right now.
He stressed that shifting to cleaner energy isn't just about fighting climate change; it's also about building stronger, safer economies that can handle global shocks better.