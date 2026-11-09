Antonio Guterres warns we've entered 'new age of climate extremes'
World
The U.N. just sounded the alarm: we've officially entered a "new age of climate extremes."
At COP31 in Turkey, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to act fast, pointing to wild weather everywhere: from El Nino-driven chaos to record heat, sea-level rise, glacier retreat, heatwaves, tropical cyclones, and rainstorms.
Guterres urges cuts, WMO flags 1.47°C
Guterres called for urgent emission cuts, ditching fossil fuels quickly, and more help for countries hit hardest.
The World Meteorological Organization also flagged that global average surface temperature stood at about 1.47 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, meaning hotter oceans, rising seas, and shrinking glaciers.
WMO's Celeste Saulo put it simply: "We cannot afford to fly blind," said Saulo.