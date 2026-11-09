Antonio Guterres warns we've entered 'new age of climate extremes'

Guterres called for urgent emission cuts, ditching fossil fuels quickly, and more help for countries hit hardest.

The World Meteorological Organization also flagged that global average surface temperature stood at about 1.47 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, meaning hotter oceans, rising seas, and shrinking glaciers.

WMO's Celeste Saulo put it simply: "We cannot afford to fly blind," said Saulo.