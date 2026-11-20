At this year's APEC Summit in Shenzhen, world leaders got a unique welcome. Each was greeted with a song tailored just for them.

US President Donald Trump arrived to "America the Beautiful" and was even treated to a favorite, "YMCA," accompanied by a dance troupe in pastel garb performing against a backdrop of photos of Trump, while Russian President Vladimir Putin entered to Tchaikovsky's "Russian Dance."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum heard Cielito Lindo as she walked in.

The music choices weren't random: they were picked with care, reflecting each leader's background and the current vibe between their countries.