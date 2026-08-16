Russia: Drone attack sets online retailer Wildberries's warehouse on fire
What's the story
A massive drone attack in the Moscow region has set ablaze a large warehouse of Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer. The incident took place on August 16 and is one of the largest drone attacks on the region in recent memory, according to Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov. The fire at the Koledino facility, located about 45km south of Moscow, was captured on video with thick smoke and flames engulfing parts of the complex.
Twitter Post
Video of blaze and smoke
🔥❗️BREAKING: A massive fire has engulfed the entire Wildberries logistics hub in Koledino, Moscow Oblast, following tonight’s drone attack.— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 16, 2026
The 250,000 m² complex was one
of Wildberries’ two largest warehouses. The other, in Elektrostal, was destroyed in a strike in July,… pic.twitter.com/Tt5So1seLa
Targeted facility
Warehouse used to transport military equipment, says Ukraine
The Wildberries logistics facility was among the sites targeted in a larger overnight drone assault.
Ukrainian authorities have accused the company of using its facilities to transport military-related equipment, including drone components. However, Russia has denied these allegations.
The attack also damaged a second logistics facility in Domodedovo, near one of Moscow's major airports.
Company response
Wildberries confirms fire outbreak at facility
In the wake of the attack, Wildberries confirmed that a fire had broken out at its Koledino facility. The company assured that employees were evacuated as per safety protocols.
"Logistics operations have been rerouted; the acceptance of deliveries and the dispatch of orders are being handled at other facilities," it said.
Defense response
Russia claims to shoot down over 800 drones
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down 822 Ukrainian drones across the country.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said over 600 drones were headed toward the capital, with 201 being destroyed.
Vorobyov said air-defense and electronic-warfare systems had "shot down or neutralized 187 UAVs" across several districts, including Domodedovo and Podolsk.
Capability expansion
Ukraine's long-range missile and drone strikes
Ukraine has rapidly expanded its long-range missile and drone capabilities in 2026, allowing it to strike targets up to 2400km from its border.
This includes facilities linked to Wildberries as part of efforts to hurt the Russian economy.
The attacks have targeted around 20 warehouses and buildings in recent weeks.
Presidential response
Zelenskyy condemns Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. He praised the work of emergency services in Ukraine and accused Russians of targeting ordinary people.
The recent escalation comes amid ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides launching drone and missile strikes across each other's territories.