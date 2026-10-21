Apothecary Pharma recalls 22 compounded tirzepatide injection vial lot codes
Heads up if you use tirzepatide: Apothecary Pharma LLC just recalled 22 lot codes of compounded tirzepatide injections (18 mg/mL, 4-milliliter vials) because they might not be sterile.
This recall, classified by the FDA as Class II on October 10, means using these could cause temporary or reversible side effects, so it's best to be cautious.
Patients check FDA recall contact clinician
Not every vial is bad, but contaminated injections can lead to infections.
Patients should check the FDA's official recalls, market withdrawals and safety alerts for authoritative information about affected products and contact the prescribing clinician or dispensing pharmacy if they have a vial matching the recalled lot codes before using another dose.
If you've already received one of these injections and develop unusual redness, swelling, increasing pain, fever or other concerning symptoms, reach out to your healthcare provider for advice.
Stay safe!