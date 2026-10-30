Mushroom killer to be jailed for life after losing appeal

In September 2025, Patterson was sentenced to three life sentences for murder and an additional 25 years for attempted murder of a fourth guest, local pastor Ian Wilkinson.

She was sentenced to a non-parole period of 33 years, which means she would have been in her 80s when freed.

However, the appeals court judges found her crimes involved an "elaborate series of deceptions" that were so "extraordinarily cold and calculated" they warranted life imprisonment without parole.